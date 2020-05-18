Sonic the Hedgehog hits Blu-ray this week on May 19 , complete with his last-minute redesign that made the character more visually appealing and less toothy. In honor of the physical media release, we have an exclusive clip that delves into the creation of the movie-version of Sonic. This featurette doesn’t go into the first design – the one that gave everyone nightmares – but instead the final look that ended up in the film, and how it drew on the original video games for inspiration.

Sonic the Hedgehog Clip

In the clip above, director Jeff Fowler and other people who worked on Sonic talk about bringing the character from the video games to the screen. This involved dropping in visual references to items people familiar with all-things-Sonic will spot immediately. It also involved finding creative new ways to depict how fast Sonic is – that’s his whole thing. The production employed bullet-time-style footage – where everything is moving in slow-motion – as well as moments where it looks like there are multiple Sonics on the screen at once.

In Sonic the Hedgehog, “Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that’s fun for the whole family.”

The featurette above is part of the special features included on the home media release. Here’s a full list: