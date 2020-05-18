Exclusive ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Clip Goes Behind-the-Scenes on Bringing Sonic to Life
Posted on Monday, May 18th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Sonic the Hedgehog hits Blu-ray this week on May 19 , complete with his last-minute redesign that made the character more visually appealing and less toothy. In honor of the physical media release, we have an exclusive clip that delves into the creation of the movie-version of Sonic. This featurette doesn’t go into the first design – the one that gave everyone nightmares – but instead the final look that ended up in the film, and how it drew on the original video games for inspiration.
Sonic the Hedgehog Clip
In the clip above, director Jeff Fowler and other people who worked on Sonic talk about bringing the character from the video games to the screen. This involved dropping in visual references to items people familiar with all-things-Sonic will spot immediately. It also involved finding creative new ways to depict how fast Sonic is – that’s his whole thing. The production employed bullet-time-style footage – where everything is moving in slow-motion – as well as moments where it looks like there are multiple Sonics on the screen at once.
In Sonic the Hedgehog, “Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that’s fun for the whole family.”
The featurette above is part of the special features included on the home media release. Here’s a full list:
- Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz
- Around the World in 80 Seconds—See Sonic’s next adventure!
- Deleted Scenes—Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes
- Bloopers—Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast
- “Speed Me Up” Music Video
- For the Love of Sonic—Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them
- Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey—See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life
- The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic—Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur
- Sonic On Set—Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz