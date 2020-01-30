The release of Sonic the Hedgehog is just two weeks away. The SEGA video game character took some extra time coming to the big screen to get a much-needed makeover that wouldn’t terrify audiences with his human teeth and wide-set eyes (the new version looks very close to his classic design). Was it worth the wait? You’ll have to watch the new Sonic the Hedgehog clip and Super Bowl spot to get a better idea.

Sonic the Hedgehog Clip

First up, we have a new Sonic the Hedgehog clip featuring Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) threatening the blue speedster and his new human friend Tom (James Marsden). They’re on a skyscraper rooftop, and Robotnik has cornered them with dozens of deadly drones. Of course, Sonic isn’t worried since he has that super speed. But Tom, as well as the character played by Tika Sumpter (who hasn’t been present much in the movie’s marketing) don’t have that protection, so Sonic has a weird plan.

Even though this movie doesn’t look particularly good, I have to say it’s very entertaining to watch Jim Carrey back in full campy villain mode. He’s clearly having a lot of fun, and this reminds me of his days doing The Mask and Batman Forever. That’s a Jim Carrey we haven’t seen in a long time, and it might be the main reason to give this movie a shot.

Sonic the Hedgehog Super Bowl Spot

With the Big Game coming up this weekend, we’ll be seeing tons of new commercials, but not as many new movie trailers due to the exorbitant cost for a 30-second advertising spot. However, the pre-game slots were less expensive, so Paramount Pictures put together a sports-themed ad featuring real-life athletes Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Allyson Felix and Kyle Busch. They all praise someone who sounds like a real competitor, but then they realize that they don’t know who they’re talking about.

Surprise! It’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and he’s right there directing the commercial. I’m not sure how you forget that you’re praising a blue cartoon hedgehog when he’s sitting right in front of you, but I’m not a professional athlete, so I have no idea what their deal is.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14, 2020.