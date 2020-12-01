Song Exploder is back for more. The Netflix series, adapted from the podcast of the same name hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, is returning for more episodes featuring musical artists explaining the backstories of some of their hit songs. The first volume featured Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign, while volume 2 includes Dua Lipa, The Killers, Trent Reznor, and Natalia Lafourcade. Check out a trailer below.

Song Exploder Volume 2 Trailer

Are you ready to have some songs…exploded? I hope so, because here comes Song Exploder volume 2. The Netflix series is adapted from the podcast of the same name hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, who said: “I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterwards, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’ It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

The new episodes will include:

Dua Lipa, who delves into the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of her hit song “Love Again” from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia; the Multi-Platinum band The Killers who break down “When You Were Young,” the deeply personal song that felt like a turning point for the band; Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails who discusses the powerfully haunting song “Hurt,” the final track on NIN’s second studio album, The Downward Spiral; and Natalia Lafourcade, the Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, who explains how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, to create the hit song “Hasta La Raíz.”

I’ll confess I haven’t watched the first volume of this show yet, but I might have to check out the Trent Reznor episode, since The Downward Spiral was a huge album for me back in my gloomy, depressing teen years (I’m still gloomy and depressing, by the way – I’m just older now). The series “weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.”

Song Exploder volume 2 premieres globally on Netflix on December 15.