Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren are among the big names joining the star-studded cast for Amazon’s new dramatic anthology series, Solos. The anthology series comes from Hunters creator David Weil, who will act as showrunner and executive produce the new series.

Amazon has announced Solos, a new Amazon Original dramatic anthology series that will feature a star-studded cast including Freeman, Hathaway, Mirren, as well as Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Weil executive produces and showruns the dramatic anthology series, which is described as a “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” Weil said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the series. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

Solos is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Here is the synopsis for the anthology series:

Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

From the vague description and impressive cast line-up, we can assume this will be a big actor showcase for all its stars, with each member of the ensemble getting the chance to chew the scenery in their own individual episode. Which sounds enticing, except there’s the issue of Anne Hathaway’s recent anthology/streaming track record: the actress is always stellar in everything she’s in, but her choices in streaming titles have left much to be desired, like Amazon’s kitschy Modern Love, and more recently, HBO Max’s Locked Down. Anthony Mackie has consistently churned out aggressively okay streaming titles too, but you do have Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren to potentially elevate the whole thing.

Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes of the series and Weil will be making his directorial debut. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.