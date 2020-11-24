Hey kids, remember Solo: A Star Wars Story? It was the film that effectively killed off the Star Wars anthology films because it didn’t blow up at the box office. But the Ron Howard-directed flick really isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests, and if you’re a fan of the film – and the film’s score, by John Powell – here’s some good news: Mondo is releasing a Solo vinyl soundtrack.

I know Solo: A Star Wars Story has a bad reputation. The film was plagued with problems before it even hit theaters, generating plenty of negative press when original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired and replaced with Ron Howard. When the movie finally made its way to theaters it was met with so-so reviews, but it ended up being considered a box office disappointment – it grossed $393.2 million worldwide, which really isn’t that bad, but it’s also the lowest-grossing live-action film in the franchise, so there’s that.

I think time will be kind to Solo. It’s an entertaining ride, and it has some great elements. One of those great elements was John Powell’s score, which is now getting the vinyl treatment from Mondo. Mondo will put the Solo vinyl soundtrack up for sale on December 2, in the form of a limited-edition two-disc vinyl release featuring new artwork by César Moreno and pressed on 2x 180 Gram “Hyper Space” color vinyl. The soundtrack also features John Williams‘ new “The Adventures of Han Theme.”

“The music of Star Wars is so essential and monumental that it seems an impossible task for any new composer to take the reins,” said Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music. “But John Powell’s original score, complimented by John Williams’ new Han Solo theme, is such non-stop bombastic nostalgic fun that it proves to be essential listening for fans of the series.”

Here are the full details.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Han Solo Theme and Original Star Wars Music by John Williams

Score Composed and Conducted by John Powell

Artwork by César Moreno

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram “Hyper-Space” Vinyl

Also available on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl

First Time On Vinyl

Available for Pre-Order starting 12/2

$35

Track List

Disc One

Side One

1. The Adventures of Han

Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams

2. Meet Han

3. Corellia Chase

4. Spaceport

5. Flying with Chewie

Side Two

1. Train Heist

2. Marauders Arrive

3. Chicken in the Pot

4. Is This Seat Taken?

5. L3 & Millennium Falcon

6. Lando’s Closet

Disc Two

Side One

1. Mine Mission

2. Break Out

3. The Good Guy

4. Reminiscence Therapy

Side Two

1. Into the Maw

2. Savareen Stand-Off

3. Good Thing You Were Listening

4. Testing Allegiance

5. Dice & Roll