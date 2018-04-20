The movie may be called Solo, but I think by now we’re all in agreement: Donald Glover‘s Lando is going to steal the show. And that’s fine! Below, check out some new Solo photos, including one that reaffirms once again that Donald Glover’s Lando is really, really cool.

I think Solo: A Star Wars Story looks fantastic, and I think Alden Ehrenreich is going to make a great young Han Solo. But come on, we all know Donald Glover as Han’s pal Lando Calrissian has been stealing the show via the film’s marketing. Entertainment Weekly has some new Solo photos, including yet another photo of Glover as Lando that’s so damn cool it’s almost ridiculous.

Like, okay, we get it. Lando is cool as hell. “Lando’s always the best-dressed person on that set. And I don’t say that lightly. There’s a lot of cool costumes and a lot of cool clothing,” Glover tells EW. “He takes pride in the clothing. It makes things easier. When people see you and you’re debonair, they tend to want to give you stuff easier.”

“[Han and Lando’s] relationship is many different things, as it is when you see them in the original films,” adds Alden Ehrenreich. “I think they have very different styles.”

Of course, Solo is really about Han Solo (the title kind of gives it away), so EW has some images of Han as well, along with his co-pilot/life-long friend Chewbacca.

Yep, there they are. “The story sends [Han] on an unexpected journey that hurtles him into a dangerous world surrounded by charismatic but lawless characters,” says director Ron Howard. “And that’s where he needs to try to make his way and gain his freedom. So, so much of this is about trying to satisfy that yearning to really be free, to really call his own shots in a very lawless part of the galaxy and at a time when it was wide-open.”

The EW piece confirms that Han’s canonical backstory – flunking out of the Empire’s Imperial Flight Academy – is still in place. It also re-states that the film is set about 10 years before the events in A New Hope. In other words, don’t expect Solo to end like Rogue One, seconds away from the beginning of the first Star Wars film.

Lando Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25, 2018.