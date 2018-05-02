A new Solo featurette offers you the chance to take a very entertaining tour of the Millennium Falcon with the new Lando Calrissian himself, Donald Glover. Learn all about the many accoutrements of the ship, including a Wookiee Cookie Jar and, of course, a cape room.

I’m already sold on Solo: A Star Wars Story, but this video just made me more excited for the film. Below, take a fun journey through the Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover. It’s entertaining as hell.

Solo Featurette

I love how everything on the Falcon looks shiny and new, compared to the grimy hunk of junk the ship became in future Star Wars films “Everything’s patent leather!” Glover says before taking us from room to room. While watching the video, I took some screenshots highlighting my favorite features for you.

Buttons That Light Up

This crew compartment has several fun features, including a “16.1 Space Sound System”. But my favorite element here has to be “Buttons that light up”. Sounds very technical!

Wookiee Cookie Jar

Here’s the kitchen and wet bar, which includes a “Space Blender” and a “Wookiee Cookie Jar”. Based on this image alone, I’m ready to declare Solo the best Star Wars movie ever made.

Kajak Hair Lined Bed

Next up: Captain’s Quarters, offering a “Fitness Nook” and a “Kajak Hair Lined Bed”. And of course, more patent leather.

Galactic Empire Styles

And last but certainly not least, here’s the cape room, or “Walk-In Cape Armoire”, as it’s officially called. “I got every cape,” Glover says, before listing some capes, including:

“Every Day Cape”

“Sister’s Wedding Cape”

“Intergalactic President’s Day Cape”

“In Case Someone Gets Cold Cape”

I really can’t get over how much fun this video is. I almost wish Solo consisted solely of 2 hours of Donald Glover walking around and pointing out stuff to the audience. This video also continues to hammer home what we’ve all figured out by now: the movie may be called Solo, but it’s Lando everyone really wants to see.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25, 2018.