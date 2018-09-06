Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced us to a young Han Solo who was a bit wet behind the ears. But in a deleted scene from the Star Wars standalone film, the film takes that quite literally.

A Solo deleted scene gives us an extended look at Han and Qi’ra’s early chase scene through the streets of Corellia, as the pair escape from Proxima’s gang members. But with the baddies and their snarling Corellian hounds closing in, Han and Qi’ra are forced to get wet.

Solo Deleted Scene

Fleeing through the bustling streets of Corellia, Han and Qi’ra attempt to escape with their stolen bit of precious coaxium. But when they find themselves cornered, Qi’ra comes up with the bright idea of hiding in a vat filled with gross, eel-like creatures — a “throwback (or foreshadowing, depending on how you look at it) to Carrie Fisher’s Leia forcing Harrison Ford’s older Solo into a garbage compactor in the original Star Wars,” USA Today, which debuted the clip, notes. Naturally, Han is resistant to the plan but gives in — and later, doesn’t want to leave the cozy quarters, leading to a moment of simmering romance between Han and Qi’ra. That is, until they’re interrupted by an irksome eel slithering in somewhere it doesn’t belong (Han’s pants).

It’s a fun scene that doesn’t add much to the chase scene that already exists in the film, but does build up the sweet relationship between Han and Qi’ra that Solo felt like it was missing. We don’t get to spend much time with Han and Qi’ra on their home planet of Corellia before they get tragically separated, and it feels like most of their later interactions are informed by connection that we never saw. But here that connection is alive and electric. It’s too bad we don’t get more of it, but I’m sure there is plenty more to see in the upcoming home video release of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit digital HD on September 14, as well as DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on September 25, 2018.