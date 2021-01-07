In May of last year, Hulu gave us some reprieve from the nightmare of 2020 with the absolutely hilarious new animated series Solar Opposites. Created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan, the show follows four aliens who have set out to find a new planet to inhabit after their homeworld was destroyed. Unfortunately for them, they crash land on Earth and get stuck in the middle of suburban hell.

The second season of Solar Opposites is coming to Hulu in March, and the first teaser trailer finds them preparing to finally get away from the hellscape that is Earth. And based on recent events, their timing couldn’t be better. Of course, their departure doesn’t quite go as planned, setting the stage for another season of alien absurdity, chaos, and hilarity. Check out the Solar Opposites season 2 trailer below.

Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer

Solar Opposites comes with a lot of the same humor that makes Rick and Morty so great, but it borders on being a little more innocently deranged in its sci-fi violence and antics. That’s mostly because the aliens aren’t exactly trying to create chaos on Earth, but through a variety of mishaps and scenarios, they still end up stirring up plenty of trouble.

However, what makes Solar Opposites even more compelling is a growing subplot involving a post-apocalyptic society of shrunken humans that two of the aliens have been cultivating through what is essentially a massive hamster habitat built into their bedroom’s wall. As the first season unfolded, more of the shrunken human story became prominent, and it became one of the most surprising and satisfying parts of the series. If you haven’t started watching yet, you’re missing out.

If you want to hear more about how great Solar Opposites is, check out my full review of the first season right here. Plus, we also have interviews with Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who gave us some hints as to what to expect from upcoming seasons of the series.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.

Solar Opposites returns to Hulu on March 26, 2021.