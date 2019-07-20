Like the post-apocalyptic train on which its story is set, Snowpiercer has experienced a bit of a bumpy ride on its way to the small screen. Development on a television adaptation of Bong Joon-ho‘s 2014 sci-fi film – which itself was an adaptation of the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige – first began back in 2015, but soon careened off track by losing both its showrunner and the director of its pilot. But now, years later, things seem a bit steadier, and the first Snowpiercer TV series trailer is here. Watch it below.

Snowpiercer TV Series Trailer

Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles creator Josh Friedman was initially tapped to run this series, but he had a public falling out with TNT and was replaced by Orphan Black‘s Graeme Mason. Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson was originally on board to direct the pilot, but after Friedman got booted, Derrickson stepped away and Doctor Who director James Hawes stepped in. Thankfully, a solid cast was assembled and stuck around through all the madness: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Jaylin Fletcher, and Rowan Blanchard.

Brett Weitz, the general manager for TBS and TNT, previously talked about the network’s belief in this series when he gave it a green light for season 2 long before the first season was ready to debut:

“Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting. We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues.”

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation, based on the acclaimed movie of the same name.

Snowpiercer season 1 hits TBS in spring 2020.