TNT’s Snowpiercer has had a rough ride to the small screen — almost as rough as the perpetual train ride at the center of post-apocalyptic sci-fi series based on Bong Joon-ho’s feature film and Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel. First it lost its showrunner, then it lost the director of its pilot. Then it bounced back and forth between TNT and TBS before finally making its way back to TNT. Now, after five years of derailments and unexpected stalls, Snowpiercer has a premiere date. Watch the new Snowpiercer trailer to find out when this show is finally coming to TV.

Snowpiercer Trailer

It feels like we’ve been hearing about Snowpiercer, which is an adaptation of both the 2013 film and the original French graphic novel 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, for years. The series was announced back in 2015, and has gone through a rotating door of showrunners and directors before current showrunner and executive producer Graeme Manson stepped in to take over the project.

Now, TNT has finally set a premiere date for the long-gestating sci-fi series, which stars Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) and Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) as two very different passengers on a train that runs in perpetual motion around a world that has become a frozen wasteland. The series takes place seven years after the world-ending “freeze” versus the film’s 15 years, and will reportedly take as much inspiration from the graphic novel as it does from Bong’s film. The trailer comes on the heels of the polarizing news that Bong’s Oscar-nominated film Parasite is being adapted into a TV series, and will likely be looked at the first test subject for whether Bong’s unique brand of socially conscious films can be successfully adapted to TV.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.

Here is the synopsis for Snowpiercer:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Snowpiercer premieres on TNT on May 31, 2020.