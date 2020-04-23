It’s possible no other TV production has had as many troubles and delays on the road to the small screen than Snowpiercer, TNT’s upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed Bong Joon-ho 2013 film and Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel Le Transperceneige. Snowpiercer has weathered showrunner departures, network changes, and director exits. But finally, after many years of behind-the-scenes difficulties, Snowpiercer will hit our TV screens. And TNT is reminding us of that fact with a new Snowpiercer trailer, which confirms that the sci-fi series is — against all odds — still on track to premiere this May.

Snowpiercer Trailer

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) and Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) as two very different passengers on a train that runs in perpetual motion around a world that has become a frozen wasteland. The series takes place seven years after the world-ending “freeze” versus the film’s 15 years, and will reportedly take as much inspiration from the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige as it does from Bong’s film. But in addition to rumblings of a revolution from the lower-class passengers of the back cars, Snowpiercer‘s follows Diggs’ former detective as he is enlisted to solve a crime that has taken place aboard the train.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Graeme Manson serves as the current showrunner and executive producer.

Here is the synopsis for Snowpiercer:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Snowpiercer premieres on TNT on May 17, 2020.