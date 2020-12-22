Snowfall is returning for an all-new season in February. The FX series created by the late John Singleton is set in Los Angeles in the 1980s and focuses on the first crack epidemic and its impact on various characters in the city. The upcoming season is season 4, which takes viewers to 1985 and the demand for crack is at an all-time high. The series tells “the stories of several characters whose lives are fated to intersect: 20-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, Mexican luchador Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and a Mexican crime boss’s niece, Lucia Villanueva.” Watch the Snowfall season 4 trailer below.

Snowfall Season 4 Trailer

Snowfall season 4 will arrive on FX on February 24, 2021, with the first two episodes premiering on the first night, followed by a new episode each subsequent week. In this new season, “Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love. With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.”

Snowfall was created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, and is executive produced by Singleton (in name only, since the filmmaker died in 2019), Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. Andron serves as showrunner. When interviewed about the show back in 2017, Singleton said: “I really wanted to see the transition from what we saw in my first movie, Boyz n the Hood, to how it got that way. That’s what I’m concentrating on. When kids could play in the streets. There were no bars on the homes. People didn’t really gate in their homes at the time. Really going from that sense of the neighborhood being kind of open-ended.”