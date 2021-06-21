Snake Eyes: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Hollywood will try once again to make a G.I. Joe film franchise happen, starting over again with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The film focuses on G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes, and will show audiences how the character became the silent ninja assassin. Here’s everything you need to know about Snake Eyes in advance.

Snake Eyes Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

The Snake Eyes release date is set for July 23, 2021. It’s a theatrical release – but remember: theatrical windows are shorter now. On top of that, Snake Eyes is a Paramount picture, which means there’s a very good chance it could end up streaming on Paramount+ 45 days after it releases in theatres. That has yet to be confirmed by Paramount, though. But it’s something to keep an eye on.

What is Snake Eyes?

Snake Eyes is a 1998 thriller from director Brian De Palma, starring Nicolas Cage. Oh, no, my mistake. That’s a different Snake Eyes. This Snake Eyes is the latest entry in the G.I. Joe film franchise. In fact, its full title is Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, but we all know no one is going to call it that.

G.I. Joe hasn’t been as successful at the box office as the other huge Paramount toy-inspired franchise, Transformers. And since Hollywood never, ever gives up on a potential franchise, they’re trying this again, making Snake Eyes both a prequel movie and a reboot of the G.I. Joe film series. While the film has multiple characters from G.I. Joe mythology, the main focus is on ninja Snake Eyes, played in the pic by Henry Golding. Traditionally, Snake Eyes is completely silent and never takes off his mask. But that sort of thing doesn’t fly when you have a handsome guy like Henry Golding in the role, so this film is set before the character adopted his silent ninja persona.

Snake Eyes Synopsis

Here’s the Snake Eyes synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character.

Snake Eyes Director, Crew, and More

Snake Eyes comes from director Robert Schwentke, the director behind Flight Plan, Red, R.I.P.D., and more. Evan Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel wrote the script, working from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian are executive producers, while Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, p.g.a., Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a. produce. Martin Todsharow is the soundtrack composer and cinematography comes courtesy of Bojan Bazelli.

Snake Eyes Cast

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes. The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. That’s a pretty good cast for a G.I. Joe prequel movie, I must admit.

Snake Eyes Trailer