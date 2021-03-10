In 2010, Swedish director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life, the upcoming Morbius movie) broke out in Hollywood with Snabba Cash (also known as Easy Money), a gritty international crime thriller starring a then-up-and-coming Joel Kinnaman. That film spawned a trilogy, and while an American remake was once in the works, that project never materialized. Instead, Netflix has picked up the baton and has crafted a slick new TV series set in that same world. Check out two trailers for the upcoming series below.

Snabba Cash Trailer

Netflix also shared an alternate trailer on Twitter:

It costs a lot to dream big. Snabba Cash — adapted from the book series and the critically acclaimed film trilogy, Easy Money — premieres April 7 pic.twitter.com/pTafwRefKW — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2021

Author Jens Lapidus’s 2006 novel and the ensuing film trilogy were focused on a character named JW, played by Kinnaman, who is a poor business school student who desperately wants to appear more affluent than he actually is. He eventually enters the dangerous world of the cocaine trade, and quickly realizes he’s in over his head. Martin Scorsese liked the original Swedish film so much that he brought it to American shores, and Zac Efron was once set to star in a remake that never happened. Check out a trailer for the Swedish film for comparison:

This Netflix version will not be a straight remake, but instead a quasi-sequel series set ten years after the events of the film trilogy. It takes place in Stockholm, “a buzzing environment where the craving for status and money is stronger than ever” and one in which “the entrepreneurial jet set as well as the criminal world has become even more brutal, chaotic and ruthless.” This series follows Leya (Evin Ahmad), a young single mom trying to make it within the startup scene who becomes entangled in the criminal world. Alexander Abdallah, Ali Alarik, Olle Sarri, Dada Fungula Bozela, and Jozef Wojciechowicz also star, with Jesper Ganslandt (Beast of Burden) directing four episodes and Måns Månsson directing the remaining two.

“When I heard Netflix was making the Snabba Cash series, I did not envision a woman as the lead character,” Ahmad said around the time that the show began filming. “That is why it is even more exciting to be part of this project and to be able to shape this relevant story.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming show:

Dreams come at a cost. When the entrepreneurial start up scene and the criminal worlds of Stockholm collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money.

Snabba Cash debuts on Netflix on April 7, 2021.