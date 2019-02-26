Only ’90s kids will get this: in 1991, Julia Roberts starred in the trashy thriller Sleeping With the Enemy. It was kind of stupid, but in that highly watchable way. And it also ended up being a big hit. Now, Fox Searchlight has decided to develop a Sleeping With the Enemy remake, which will presumably update the film’s ’90s trappings for the 21st century. For instance: characters will probably have cell phones this time. And no one will be wearing acid wash jeans.

Sleeping With the Enemy

Deadline broke the news about the Sleeping With the Enemy remake, but add that there are no real details at the moment. The only thing we know for sure is that Nia DaCosta has been hired to write and direct, and that it’s being billed as a “reimagining.” DaCosta is a filmmaker on the rise – she’s also directing the upcoming Candyman remake for producer Jordan Peele.

I have a soft spot for trashy ’90s thrillers – movies like The Hand the Rocks the Cradle, Pacific Heights and Unlawful Entry. Sleeping With the Enemy definitely fits in with those films, telling the story of Laura Burney, played by Julia Roberts. On the outside, it looks like Laura has it all. She lives in a gorgeous house with her successful, charming-seeming husband Martin (Patrick Bergin).

But Martin’s charm is all an act, and he’s actually a controlling, abusive monster who makes Laura’s life hell. When Martin’s abuse starts to become even more violent than usual, Laura fakes her own death to get away from him. She changes her name to Sara, and relocates to Iowa. There, she strikes up a relationship with a teacher (Kevin Anderson). But of course, Martin soon finds out Laura is still alive, and comes after her like a slasher in a horror movie.

Was Sleeping With the Enemy any good? Not really! But it provided enough entertainment to rake in $175 million at the box office. It also once held the record for highest domestic opening for a female-centric film, because audiences can’t get enough Julia Roberts. Or at least, they couldn’t in the ’90s.

I suppose a remake of this story has potential, especially in the #MeToo era. And if Hollywood wants to start remaking more sordid thrillers from the 1990s, I’m all for it. It’s the type of film we don’t see very often anymore, except in cases of super-cheap thrillers that fade from theaters quickly.