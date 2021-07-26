Slasher, the anthology series that originated on the now-dead horror cable channel Chiller, is headed to Shudder, and bringing the legendary David Cronenberg along with it. Cronenberg is part of the cast of this new season, titled Slasher: Flesh & Blood, which follows a wealthy family being stalked by a masked killer. The new season will premiere on Shudder this September, and you can check out a trailer below.

Slasher Flesh and Blood Trailer

Slasher: Flesh & Blood “follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension – and the body count – ratchets up.” The new season “will combine elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect.”

And if you haven’t seen the previous seasons, you’ll probably be okay to just jump in fresh with this one, since Slasher is an anthology series. Season 1 was subtitled The Executioner, season 2 was called Guilty Party, and season 3 was Solstice. The show originated on Chiller before moving to Netflix. And now it’s moved again, to Shudder. And, perhaps most enticing of all, this new season features David Cronenberg.

Knives Out Done by John Carpenter

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder and legacy,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “We’re incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that’s to come. Shudder members won’t want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.”

In addition to Cronenberg, this new season also features cast members from previous seasons playing new roles, American Horror Story-style. The cast includes Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

Slasher: Flesh & Blood begins streaming on Shudder on August 12.