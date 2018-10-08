Skyscraper, the movie where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fights a building, hits Blu-ray this week. To celebrate, we’re bringing you an exclusive Skyscraper clip featuring an extended opening sequence from the film. Here, Johnson and co-star Pablo Schreiber end up in a tense hostage negotiation scene at a farmhouse. Things don’t go so well. Watch the Skyscraper clip below.

Skyscraper Clip

Skyscraper is the latest action extravaganza featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Once again, the Rock is a family man facing dangerous, CGI-enhanced mayhem to rescue those he cares about. Johnson plays “former FBI Hostage Team leader, U.S. war veteran and amputee Will Sawyer. While on assignment in Hong Kong as an assessor for security in skyscrapers, he comes to find the tallest and safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he has been framed for it. Wanted and on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and save his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line.”

The clip above comes from the Skyscraper Blu-ray, which hits shelves this week on October 9, 2018. And as an added bonus, here’s the same clip, with director commentary from Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Skyscraper Clip With Commentary

A full list of features available on the disc can be seen below.

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD, 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL: