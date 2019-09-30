Michael Bay took to Instagram to post a video of himself looking, and sounding, very sleepy, all in the name of teasing his upcoming Six Underground trailer. You get about a split-second look of someone (maybe Ryan Reynolds?) jumping off a building, but mostly you just get Bay in his editing suite/screening room, hyping up the Bayhem to come.

Michael Bay, please, take a nap. You look exhausted in this video, probably because you’ve been hard at work putting together Six Underground, your big new action movie for Netflix. In Six Underground, “six billionaires form a vigilante squad after faking their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.” So it’s kind of like Batman, but there are six Batmen. I’m not sure that at this point and time, where the rich only get richer and us low-life schlubs continue to scrape by, that we need a movie glorifying billionaires doing cool shit. But hey, what do I know? I’m no Michael Bay.

Six Underground is based on an original idea from writers and executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the brains behind the Deadpool movies. And Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, stars in the flick. Reynolds is joined by Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Mélanie Laurent.

Six Underground will arrive this December, but according to Bay in the video above, the trailer will be online by tomorrow. See you then.