Sing Street may be the great underrated film of this decade. The scrappy little musical dramedy from Once director John Carney flew under the radar when it was released in 2016, despite its all-time great ’80s-inspired soundtrack and sweet coming-of-age story. But it could soon live on in more than just the hearts of the dozens of cinephiles who champion it, and find a new life as a stage musical.

A Sing Street musical is coming to Off Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop, developed by the team behind the Tony-winning stage adaptation of Once.

Carney is reuniting with Edna Walsh, who wrote the book for the stage adaptation of Once, to develop the stage musical version of his film Sing Street, according to The New York Times.

The Sing Street musical will make its world premiere during the 2019/20 season at Off Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop, which is one of the venues where Once ran before it made its lauded Broadway debut. Hopefully Sing Street, which (despite earning fewer accolades than the Once film) arguably has a better story and soundtrack, will repeat or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

The Sing Street musical production will be directed by Rebecca Taichman, and feature music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark, with the book by Walsh and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The New York Theatre Workshop describes the musical, which is set in 1985 Dublin as:

“Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.”

The musical sounds like it sticks pretty close to the plot of the film, which follows the awkward teen Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) as he forms a band inspired by the rock stars of the day in order to impress a beguiling older girl (Lucy Boynton). But I have no doubt that the Sing Street musical will be great, with Carney heavily involved in its development as he was with Once. The most exciting aspect of this new musical adaptation is, of course, the prospect of new songs. Though whether Carney can top (the rudely Oscar-snubbed) “Drive It Like You Stole It” is the big question.