Sinemia is introducing a new unlimited plan that it hopes will put it back in the conversation of the battle for the superior movie ticket subscription service. The ticketing app has unveiled its Sinemia Unlimited Plan, which allows subscribers to watch one 2D movie a day for $14.99 a month. That’s only $5 more than the infamous MoviePass plan that blew up and subsequently tanked the service (though they still refuse to give up). Could this be the plan that earns Sinemia more subscribers?

Sinemia announced its new “Always Unlimited” plan, which allows subscribers to see a 2D movie every day for just $14.99 per month. Users can book movie tickets online for showtimes any time of the day and can reserve their seats for showtimes up to 30 days in advance. The plan is currently available as an annual or monthly subscription option in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

“We believe that moviegoers should not be limited to specific showtimes when they go to the movies,” said Rifat Oguz, founder and CEO of Sinemia. “That’s why we made sure that our users can book a ticket for whenever they want and are not limited to a small window of showtimes.”

This is the second “Unlimited” plan that Sinemia has introduced in recent months. Just last year they unveiled a plan offering the same deal for $29.99 a month. In addition to that plan, Sinemia also keep their family plans and tiered plans that offer one, two, or three movies a month with options for 3D and IMAX tickets. Sinemia has been steadily rolling out new tiered plans since MoviePass fell from grace following its bankruptcy, introducing everything from weekday subscriptions to family plans.

However, the company hasn’t caught on as heavily as AMC A-List, or even as much as MoviePass. Perhaps it’s because of the ever-changing nature of its plans, or that complaints about additional online fees haven’t been addressed. But still, this unlimited plan is only $5 more than the similar MoviePass plan that shot the company to fame. Would this be enough for you to subscribe to Sinemia?

Sinemia can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play Market.