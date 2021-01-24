It’s one of the most popular hypotheticals to be debated in superhero fan circles: who would win in a fight? Superman or Batman? Captain America or Iron Man? Shang-Chi or everybody else? Simu Liu, who is set to make his debut as the first Asian Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero in this year’s Shang-Chi and the The Legend of the Ten Rings, thinks he knows the answer for the latter. And since we haven’t seen any footage yet from the upcoming Marvel Studios film, we’ll just have to take his word for it.

In an interview with Toronto Life (via ComingSoon) Liu discussed the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which officially wrapped filming last October after stalling briefly due to COVID-19 production delays. But despite the comic book film being in the can, we still haven’t seen any footage or heard any updates about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet, though Liu’s latest interview seems to suggest the guy is really strong, at least.

When asked who would win in a fight between himself, Iron Man, the Hulk, and Black Widow, he immediately claimed Shang-Chi’s victory.

“I win! Shang-Chi. I could debate this as a fan for hours. But now that I’ve got some skin in the game, I have to think I could take any of these guys on. Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch. As for his other skills and powers, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Those are bold words! But again, we have no idea what to expect from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we’ll have to take his word for it that “Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch,” and has a few other “skills and powers” in his arsenal.

Another thing we can expect from the film: Shang-Chi’s outfit will have a lot of zippers! According to Liu, that is:

“Marvel has never had an Asian lead. So that was such a rare and impactful moment, for me as an actor but also for people who look like me. I nearly cried. It was so emotional. And then of course by the fifth day, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?’”

I’m not sure whether this means that Liu’s costume only contained a lot of zippers to get him into the suit, or whether that’s an actual feature of the costume, but I’m hoping it’s the latter so that we can have a very anime-looking costume that’s 90% zippers à la Tetsuya Nomura’s “streetwear”-inspired designs in the Final Fantasy games and Kingdom Hearts.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh. It is set to be released in theaters on July 9, 2021.