Calling all convention lovers: two big con announcements have just dropped to get you more excited about plunking down some cash and jetting somewhere to stand in line. Now that Disney owns Fox, The Simpsons will make their first appearance at the D23 Expo (well, not literally; they’re cartoons). Meanwhile, Warner Bros. TV just announced what they’re bringing to San Diego Comic-Con – a line-up that includes a farewell to the long-running series Supernatural.

The Simpsons at D23

D23, Disney’s biennial expo, is back this year, and it’s bringing The Simpsons along with it. The mega Fox-Disney merger put the animated family from Springfield within the grip of the House of Mouse, and Disney wants everyone to know it. Per D23, “Creator Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Executive Producer Matt Selman, Supervising Director Mike B. Anderson, and stars Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith will all be in attendance, and you can expect lots of surprises, including an exclusive Simpsons collectible item for everyone in attendance.”

This will be part of a panel talking about upcoming season on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. in the D23 Expo Arena. Also, if you head to the convention floor, “you’ll have the opportunity to get close and personal with Bart, Lisa, and the rest of The Simpsons family.” Again, since these are fictional cartoon characters, I guess this means they’re going to have some poor saps walking around in big, bulk Simpsons costumes. Please be nice to them, they’re just trying to entertain.

Matt Groening and the rest of the panelists will also take part in a one-hour autograph signing session after the panel.

Warner Bros TV at SDCC

Disney realized that they didn’t need Comic-Con when they could have their own big conventions. But other studios aren’t so lucky. Like Warner Bros. – or at least, Warner Bros. TV (Warner Bros. movies are going to be surprisingly absent at SDCC this year). Warner Bros. TV will have a lot to crow about this year, including farewells for both Supernatural and Arrow, as well as panels featuring Batwoman, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Pennyworth, Riverdale, Supergirl, Veronica Mars and more. Here are the highlights.

Farewell to Arrow and Supernatural: Fans attending Comic-Con will have their last chance to celebrate long-running hit series Arrow and Supernatural as they make their final appearances at SDCC: Arrow on Saturday in Ballroom 20 and Supernatural in its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H.

Preview Night/World Premieres of Batwoman, Pennyworth and More: SDCC will be the place for world premiere screenings of the Arrow-verse’s newest DC Super Hero dramaBatwoman (in advance of its Sunday, October 6, premiere at 8/7c on The CW) and DC origin story Pennyworth (prior to its Sunday, July 28, debut at 10/9c on EPIX) on preview night, Wednesday, July 17. WBTVG will also feature an advance sneak peek of the pilot episode for the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen. And for those of you who like your Super Heroes a little more animated, we have something for you as well, with the world premiere of the upcoming DC UNIVERSE animated comedy series Harley Quinn, as well as a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!, and more.

World Premiere of Veronica Mars: The cult favorite returns after 10 years with Veronica (series star Kristen Bell) drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery as a series of bombs terrorize spring breakers in Neptune. Fans attending the show’s Friday panel will get to see the show’s first episode a week prior to its July 26 debut on Hulu.

DC UNIVERSE Saturday Night: DC UNIVERSE fans can enjoy an evening of sneak peeks, first looks and breaking news for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour event on Saturday night.

Panels: Returning Comic-Con essentials Arrow, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Teen Titans GO!, Veronica Mars andYoung Justice: Outsiders are all back in San Diego, along with Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Pennyworth and Titans making their SDCC debuts.

Warner Bros./DC Booth: The Studio’s massive multi-level booth #4545 will now more than ever become a must-visit destination on the convention floor, when Warner Bros. teams up with DC for an awesome mega-booth.

Signings: Autograph signings will take place in the WB/DC booth #4545. WBTVG follows Comic-Con’s ticket drawing/wristband distribution procedure for all signings. Visithttps://www.comic-con.org/cci/autographs for more info.

The full line-up, including dates and times, can be viewed here.