Todd Strauss Schulson is feeling the love for his latest film Isn’t It Romantic, which saw modest box office success on its Valentine’s Day opening, and the director has already signed onto his next project. Schulson is set to helm the comedy Silent Retreat for Miramax, which he co-wrote with The Lego Movie 2 writer Matthew Fogel.

Here is the premise for Silent Retreat per THR:

Silent Retreat centers on Thomas and Gillian, a couple who are having relationship issues. Thomas’ best friend, Eric, and his recently widowed mother, Wanda, aren’t doing much better. The perfect solution? A meditation retreat that requires absolute silence for three days.

“Matt and Todd (who are best friends) have a new best friend in Miramax, a company who is bold and creatively supportive. We’re mostly just thrilled that someone believed in us enough to give us money to make a silent comedy about meditation,” Strauss-Schulson and Fogel said in a statement following the Thursday announcement of the feature film.

“We are really excited to go on this creative journey with Matt and Todd, who share such a unique vision,” Miramax CEO Bill Block and vp Matthew Anderson added.

Isn’t It Romantic was surprisingly charming, and points to great promise for Schulson, who seems to have taken to a genre-subverting style with the aforementioned rom-com send-up and his horror film satire Final Girls. While Silent Retreat seems like it has a pretty straight approach to the domestic comedy, I’m sure there will be some sort of genre-bending twist that we can expect from Schulson.