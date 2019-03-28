Last weekend, a high school stage production of Alien went viral when images and video of the impressive play by a New Jersey drama club hit the web. The hype was enough to gain the attention of the official Alien Anthology account from 20th Century Fox (which may be in the hands of a Disney employee now), but now the students will be riding a whole new wave of pride thanks to some praise from Alien director Ridley Scott and the film’s star Sigourney Weaver.

First up, Ridley Scott wrote a letter to the North Bergen High School students who put on the play. He wrote (via Deadline):

“My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward – ALWAYS. “Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working TOGETHER. This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back. Thank you for doing ‘Alien’. I felt very complimented.”

Even better is that Scott Free is sending them a bit of financing to do an encore performance of the play too. You can see a scan of the letter over at Deadline. But as we said, Scott wasn’t the only one who wanted to give praise.

Sigourney Weaver created a reaction video to what has been revealed from the play so far. In it, she says:

“I saw a bit of your production of Alien, and it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that. The alien, I must say, looked very real to me. I just wanted to send our compliments. Not only from me but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all want to say bravo. Well done.”

Check out a collection of images and footage from the play, including their initial promo for it, right here: