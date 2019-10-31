Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year, when ghosts, goblins, and – most scary of all – children come out in force. It’s also the perfect day to watch horror movies (although honestly, every day is the perfect day for that). If you’re in need of something spooky to watch today, but have no trouble making decisions, the fine folks at Shudder are here to help. Today, in honor of the haunted holiday, you can call up Shudder’s Halloween Hotline, where Shudder’s head curator, Samuel Zimmerman, will provide you with personalized horror movie recommendations.

Shudder, AMC Networks premium horror streaming service which you should really subscribe to, is ready to help you get into the Halloween spirit. Today, from 3-4 PM ET, you can call the Shudder Halloween Hotline at (201) 305-9178 and receive personalized horror movie recommendations from Shudder’s head curator, Samuel Zimmerman. All you have to provide is your mood or taste, and Zimmerman will take it from there.

And now here’s a disclaimer from Shudder:

Call volume is expected to be high, so if you get a busy signal please keep trying. We can’t promise every call will be answered, but Sam will get to as many as he can during the hour. While the recommendations are provided for free, please note that normal phone and long-distance charges may apply.

