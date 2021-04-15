Saturday Night Live breakout performer Aidy Bryant is back for one more season of Shrill, her Hulu comedy series that’s coming to an end after its upcoming third season. Her character Annie has improved her love life dramatically, but there’s still plenty of professional obstacles she’ll have to hurdle as the final countdown rolls on. Check out the Shrill season 3 trailer below.

Shrill Season 3 Trailer

I watched the first season of Shrill and enjoyed it, but the second season remains sitting untouched in my Hulu queue. That’s no particular fault of the show’s – there are just too many damn things to watch, and this one sort of slipped through the cracks for me. But Bryant turned in a winning performance in season one, and I enjoyed the dynamic her character Annie has with her roommate Fran, who is played by Lolly Adefope, so I’ll definitely pick up where I left off. And since her season one boyfriend was my least favorite aspect of the show, I’m happy to be “spoiled” by this trailer and learn that she’s no longer with that guy, which makes me even more inclined to finish watching the second season and catch up before the final season starts its run.

“Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” Bryant said in a statement earlier this year. “We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime.”

Ali Rushfield (Parks and Recreation) serves as the showrunner, and executive produces alongside Elizabeth Banks and Lorne Michaels.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming season:

Everything finally seems to be falling into place for Annie—she’s managed to dump her man-child boyfriend, catch the eye of a powerful new mentor, and snag some high-profile assignments—so why isn’t everything clicking? Sometimes life’s big challenge isn’t getting what you want, it’s knowing what you want.

Shrill season 3 premieres on Hulu on May 7, 2021.