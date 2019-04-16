Scream it loud for all to hear: Shrill has been renewed for a second season. Hulu has ordered Shrill season 2 for an expanded sophomore run in 2020, following the critical acclaim that the Aidy Bryant-led comedy met with the release of its first season in March. The SNL cast member is set to reprise her role in the Hulu comedy series based on the book by Lindy West.

The Hollywood Reporter couldn’t keep quiet about the news that Shrill is getting a second season. The outlet reported that the comedy series starring Aidy Bryant will return for an expanded season 2, growing from six episodes to eight, in 2020.

The series, which centers around Aidy Bryan’s Annie, “a full-figured woman who wants to change her life — but not her body; she is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss,” debuted to rave reviews in March, reaching a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and becoming a minor phenomenon for its nuanced portrayal of overweight women. /Film reviewer Joi Childs agreed with the loud praise for the series, writing:

“Shrill works because it offers a more realistic view of the changing feelings around women’s bodies. There’s a life beyond size, and dare I say it, a love and appreciation for the size you’re in. As a plus-sized woman, I can see myself in Fran and Annie. There are some down days, like every woman experiences. But overall, size doesn’t matter when it comes to having a life full of friends, laughter and ambition. And that’s a great place to be.”

However, it’s yet to be seen how this expanded second season would work with Bryant’s busy SNL schedule, a balance that the star and executive producer had trouble maintaining last year. “I think there is a world where we can squeeze a couple more [seasons] in. I’m not going to stay at SNL forever, even though I love it — it’s just really grueling to do both,” Bryant told THR recently.

Bryant executive produces the series alongside showrunner Ali Rushfield and author Lindy West, as well as Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Warner Bros. TV-based Brownstone Productions, and SNL’s Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video.

Shrill season 2 will premiere on Hulu sometime in 2020.