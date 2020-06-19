If there’s one franchise that hasn’t aged as well as some of its animated counterparts, it’s the Shrek franchise. Chock full of dated pop culture references and animation that looks uglier than other animated movies that came out around the same time, these movie also got worse as they went on.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Shrek 2 is a big step down from its predecessor, and with the benefit of hindsight, that makes it even worse since the original Shrek isn’t quite as good as you might remember either. We’ll let the Shrek 2 Honest Trailer take it from here, even if they’re a little more complimentary of the sequel overall.

Shrek 2 Honest Trailer

In the case of Shrek 2, we’ve got a bleak and depressing outlook on relationships where they bottle up all of their concerns, never talk about any of their problems, and act out in small passive aggressive ways until everything comes to a head. Before they know it, they’re dealing with a magical spell that turns the grumpy, green farting ogre into a hunky computer animated human that real people want to bone. Yes, this is the place we’ve arrived at in society.

Making Shrek 2 even more perplexing and potentially problematic is the continued inter-species dating that results in donkey/dragon hybrid babies, the mocking references to gender fluid and seemingly transsexual and transvestite characters, a gag involving Eddie Murphy experiencing police brutality as a white horse, and a Mexican stereotype in the form of a cat named Puss voiced by Antonio Banderas. Also, let’s not forget how weird it is that Prince Charming looks exactly like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones.

Oh well, at least we’ll always have that awesome new version of “Holding Out for a Hero” sung by Jennifer Saunders. Seriously, that cover is so much better than the original, especially with the orchestral enhancements from the score.