The nuptials between Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel go to hell in Shotgun Wedding, a comedy about a destination wedding party that’s taken hostage. The Jason Moore-directed film is due out next year, but a first look arrived this week courtesy of Lopez, who posted some pics to social media. The images show Lopez and Duhamel looking both very attractive and very roughed-up. They’re movie stars, so even when they’re covered in grime and blood they look hot. That’s how it works. See the images below.

Above you can see the Tweet from J.Lo revealing the Shotgun Wedding images, and now here they are freed from their social media prison:

Like I said: they look hot. In Shotgun Wedding, “Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

This is actually a fun premise, and I hope it turns out well in the end. I’m curious as to what tone they’ll go for here, and how they’ll handle the action/violence. Is this going to be an R-rated comedy we’re talking about here, or will it be aiming for a PG-13 audience? We’ll see. In addition to Lopez and Duhamel, the cast includes Sonia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Alex Mallari Jr., and Desmin Borges. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directs a script from Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

“We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding,” said Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group. “We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare. We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy.”

Shotgun Wedding will open in theaters on June 29, 2022. The pandemic will surely be over by then…right?