Disney is taking a page out of Pixar’s book and spotlighting animated short filmmakers with the new Disney+ program Short Circuit. The experimental animated short initiative gives a platform to a diverse group of rising filmmakers who have made short films that range from whimsical childish adventures to painterly visions of grief. Watch the Short Circuit trailer below to get a peek at the 14 short films that are available to watch on Disney+ now.

Short Circuit Trailer

Animation filmmakers have more chances to show their work than ever, with Pixar’s SparkShorts and now Disney+’s Short Circuit. Short Circuit (confusingly named after the cult robot comedy) is Disney Animation’s experimental short film collection created to showcase new voices at the studio and experiment with new filmmaking techniques. And while I joke about Disney copying Pixar’s homework, Short Circuit has actually been around for a while — it began as an experimental program in 2016 that “aims to take risks in both visual style and story.”

Short Circuit is debuting 14 animated shorts on Disney+, all of which are teased in the above trailer, in dazzling colors and breathtaking animation. The 14 animated shorts’ titles and synopses are below:

Episode 1, “Puddles”:An adventurous young boy discovers that puddles can be portals to a fantastical world, but struggles to get his sister’s attention away from her phone to see the magic in the world around her.

Episode 2, “Exchange Student”: Life is hard enough for an exchange student at a new school, but as the only earthling at a school for aliens, the central character in this fanciful story is the ultimate outsider and must prove her worth to be accepted by her unusual new classmates.

Episode 3, “Lucky Toupee”: This clever bit of balderdash lifts the lid on an original tale about a hijacked hairpiece, a gang of larcenous leprechauns, and a budding romance.

Episode 4, “Just a Thought”: An awkward 12-year-old boy named Ollie experiences “bubble trouble” when his true feelings for a girl are embarrassingly revealed in the form of a physical thought bubble.

Episode 5, “Cycles”: A story centered around the true meaning of creating a home and the life that it holds inside its walls.

Episode 6, “Lightning in a Bottle”: During a thunderstorm, a young boy’s effort to capture lightning in a glass bottle as part of a science fair project succeeds beyond his wildest expectations, but is shocked when he discovers the consequences of this unnatural feat.

Episode 7, “The Race”: Grim desperately needs one more soul to win his work competition, but his last scheduled collection at a rigorous bike race turns his world upside-down. At the finish line, he learns that life is not always about the trophy at the end of the race.

Episode 8, “Hair-Jutsu”: A young girl faces off against an evil hairdresser as she goes through imaginative lengths to avoid her first haircut.

Episode 9, “Downtown”: A commuter’s disappointment in missing the bus turns into a colorful and unexpected joyride when the surrounding street art bursts to life, revealing the heart of the city from an entirely new perspective.

Episode 10, “Jing Hua”: A grieving martial artist pays tribute to her recently departed teacher by creating a painted world using a magical form of kung fu.

Episode 11, “Drop”: A newly-formed raindrop falls to earth for the first time and has an unlikely and heartfelt encounter with a young girl that proves to be uplifting for both.

Episode 12, “Zenith”: A luminous, ethereal stag bounds effortlessly through a dark expanse of the universe, leaving a galaxy of stars in its wake. When it accidentally creates a black hole that threatens to devour everything in sight, the stag is forced to make a decision that will leave a lasting impression.

Episode 13, “Elephant in the Room”: A lost baby elephant is taken in by a boy and his father to work on their banana plantation. As the two quickly bond, the boy discovers that his new best friend yearns for her family and home in the wild.

Episode 14, “Fetch”: A child wants to play fetch with her pet. Unfortunately he’s wandered deep into an imposing forest.