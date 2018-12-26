She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has turned out to be a galactic hit for Netflix, earning critical raves and a loyal fan community that has flocked around the ’80s warrior princess reboot. But there may only be room for one Master of the Universe in the animated Netflix series. Though the original She-Ra is a spin-off of the 1983 series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the original loin cloth-wearing warrior won’t be making an appearance in the new She-Ra series. Yet.

Inverse checked in with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator showrunner Noelle Stevenson to see what’s going on with the second season of the hit Netflix animated show. Specifically, what’s going on with He-Man’s potential appearance in She-Ra. An appearance that Stevenson immediately discounted. “He-Man is not really on the table for this iteration of She-Ra at all,” Stevenson told the outlet.

The character poses “a challenge” for Stevenson’s modern interpretation of the She-Ra universe, and likely won’t make an appearance in season 2, which the writer and executive producer is currently developing — which Netflix has yet to officially confirm. But Stevenson isn’t ruling him out forever.

“It would be a challenge, I think, to bring He-Man to life in the present day. Even more so than She-Ra. He’s a very iconic character. It’d be a lot of fun to incorporate him into the world of She-Ra, but I don’t know what my what my approach to that would be.”

“It’s sort of a dance of figuring out how to incorporate the larger lore of Masters of the Universe without needing to visit Eternia or see these very, very iconic characters appear,” she added. “Just letting it be about She-Ra’s story and her being disconnected from where she came from, from her family on Eternia.”

My favorite part of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is that while it’s crowded with colorful and interesting characters, it remains about Adora’s (Aimee Carrero) story and her redemption as well as her fascinating dynamic with villain Catra (AJ Michalka). Bringing in He-Man may overshadow Adora’s arc, but if her character gets another season to get her footing, I wouldn’t mind seeing him make an appearance. Hopefully wearing the same bowl cut and unitard he’s become synonymous with.