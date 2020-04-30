She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will premiere its fifth and final season on Netflix this May, bringing an end to the beloved animated series. Showrunner Noelle Stevenson‘s reboot of the iconic ’80s animated property was more successful than anticipated, earning Emmy and Critics Choice nominations and critical acclaim. Watch the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 trailer below.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 Trailer

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was met with critical raves upon the first season’s debut on Netflix in 2018, which rolled out its subsequent seasons in quick succession. While much hoopla was made about the show’s championing of diversity, including an array of minority and LGBTQ characters, the series surprisingly lived up to those progressive promises. Better yet, it had a compelling central relationship between its two foes, Adora and Catra, leading to a surprisingly mature depiction of female friendship for a children’s show.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Powe stars Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, Jacob Tobia as Double Trouble and Oscar winner Geena Davis as Huntara.

Here is the synopsis for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5:

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

All 13 episodes of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 hits Netflix on May 15, 2020.