Things are getting serious for the members of the Rebellion in the war against the evil Horde. But not too serious, as the jokester horse Swift Wind makes sure to point out in the new She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 4 trailer. Things might be dire as Adora and the Princesses recover from the devastating fallout of season 3, but it’s not too dire that you can’t use an occasional laugh. Watch the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 4 trailer below.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 Trailer

Netflix’s acclaimed animated series based on the beloved ’80s property returns for a fourth season, which picks up immediately after the devastating events of season 3. Queen Angella has sacrificed herself, while Catra has risen to second-in-command of the Horde. The trailer starts off hopeful, with Glimmer stepping up to be Queen of Brightmoon, but the joy of coronation is overshadowed by a dark evil that may threaten the Rebellion.

Aimee Carrero stars as Adora/She-Ra in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power which also stars Karen Fukuhara as Glimmer, AJ Michalka as Catra, Marcus Scribner, and Lauren Ash as Scorpia. Jacob Tobia (Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story) joins the cast as the first non-binary character on the series, a character named Double Trouble who joins forces with Catra and the Horde.

The voice cast is rounded out by Reshma Shetty, Lorraine Toussaint, Keston John, Christine Woods, Genesis Rodriguez, Jordan Fisher, Vella Lovell, Merit Leighton, Krystal Joy Brown, Sandra Oh, and Geena Davis.

Here is the synopsis for season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power:

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson, the fourth season of DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 4 debuts with 13 all-new episodes on Netflix on November 5, 2019.