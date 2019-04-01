She-Ra and the Princesses of Power reigned as one of Netflix’s best animated series last year, thanks to the fresh take on the ’80s cartoon and the complex, layered relationships between the show’s many female characters. From princesses Adora (Aimee Carrero), Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara), Perfuma (Genesis Rodriguez) and Mermista (Vella Lovell) to Adora’s former best friend-turned-enemy Catra (AJ Michalka), She-Ra fans weren’t left wanting for rich and varied depictions of all kinds of women.

But while the multiple princesses may be a blessing to fans of the show, they’re a curse to the evil Horde that they’re off to do battle with in the upcoming second season of the animated series. As Scorpia (Lauren Ash) says in the new She-Ra and The Princess of Power season 2 trailer, “How many princesses are there?!”

She-Ra and The Princesses of Power Season 2 Trailer

Quite a lot of princesses, as you can tell. She-Ra has finally assembled the Princess Alliance to go up against the evil Horde, which her former best friend Catra has now firmly allied herself with, despite a brief moment’s hesitation last season. And Catra has her own team as well, consisting of Scorpia and Entrapta, as well as a cushy promotion as Hordak’s second-in-command. The push-pull dynamic between Adora and Catra continues to be the most compelling part of this series, after last season delved into their complicated dynamic of jealousy and affection — something we get a hint of when Catra goads Adora in this trailer.

But while this trailer may be jam-packed with action and characters, there will be even more characters on the way, showrunner Noelle Stevenson promised at this weekend’s WonderCon panel (our full coverage of this panel is forthcoming). While season 1 introduced Sea Hawk, Entrapta, Mermista, Perfuma, Swift Wind, Cataspella, Netosa, Frosta, and others from the beloved ’80s animated series, we could get glimpses of Light Hope, Madame Razz, and even Kowl. And keep your eyes peeled for a classic She-Ra Easter egg, Scorpia voice actress Lauren Ashe teased.

“We’re going to see a plan of attack through the eyes of Bow and you get to see all of the characters and it’s a real nod to the ‘80s original version of the show,” Ash said. “So we get to see Adora in the more traditional original She-Ra costume.”

Here is the official synopsis for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 2:

Adora is finally beginning to accept her destiny as the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, and leader of the Princess Rebellion. Still, there is much to learn as the threat of the Horde grows and Catra sinks deeper into the world of evil.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 2 of begins streaming on Netflix on April 26, 2019,