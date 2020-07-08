Amy Seimetz is probably best known as an actress, having appearing in things like Pet Semetary, Alien: Covenant, Stranger Things, and Upstream Color. But she’s also a writer, producer, and director who has credits behind the camera on TV shows like Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience. Now she’s back in the director’s chair for a movie called She Dies Tomorrow, a stylish-looking indie thriller about a young woman who is convinced that she’s going to die the next day, and who begins to pass that paranoia about death to her friends and family.

She Dies Tomorrow Trailer

The parallels to the concepts presented in films like The Ring and It Follows seem pretty clear, but Seimetz has filtered the idea of an unconventional, virus-like contagion through her own sensibilities, resulting in a fascinating-looking exploration of what life looks like in the face of death. (The most interesting aspect, of course, is whether that’s just perceived death or actual death – but that answer is wisely not revealed in this trailer.)

Plus, Seimetz managed to pull together an impressive cast here. Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez, Josh Lucas, and Adam Wingard are all part of the ensemble.

Here’s an excerpt from our review of the movie from this year’s digital version of the South By Southwest film festival:

With death only hours away, “marked ones” are stripped of their moral compulsion to obey societal constructs. Pleasantries traded for bluntness, daydreams forced into reality. The not-so-subtle messaging of time wasted and our mindful connection to the universe is poetic, macabre, and thoughtfully expressive…As souls explore their bucket list items before croak time, trespassing and violence aren’t out of the question. Seimetz’s grasp on beauty and tragedy is reaffirmed lyricism, from Mozart crescendoing in the background to the simplest of conversations packing an immense punch…[the film is] bizarre, fantastical, and precise despite feeling like hallucinogenic beat poetry with morbid appreciations.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

She Dies Tomorrow heads to drive-in theaters on July 31, and will be available on demand starting August 7, 2020.