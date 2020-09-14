Shazam! had one of the most satisfying third act reveals in superhero moviedom, with the introduction of the Shazam family in their super-powered glory. The only downside was that it was too short, with only a few minutes shown of the foster family fighting as their alter egos. But for those itching for more of the Shazam family, fear not: the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the whole super-powered family in action.

In a DC FanDome fan Q&A (via Comicbook) with the cast and crew of Shazam!, returning director David F. Sandberg teased more screentime for the Shazam family in the sequel, and not just in their kid forms. In a question asking Sandberg if the Shazam family will be involved in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Sandberg responded, “Definitely,” elaborating:

“Now they’re all superheroes, they’re all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that’s something to look forward to.”

We only got to see the Shazam family showing off their superpowers in the big climactic fight sequence at the end of the film, when Billy Batson (Asher Angel) beckons his foster family, which includes Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, and Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña, to share in the powers which turned him into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi).

All five turned into adult superheroes with one of Shazam’s many powers — the physically disabled Freddy became a hero with the power of flight (Adam Brody), Darla became a speedster (Meagan Good), Pedro got super-strength (D.J. Cotrona), Eugene drew the wisdom card (Ross Butler), and Mary got the skirt, I guess (Michelle Borth).

In the comics, Mary and Freddy are the oldest and most prominent members of the Shazam family, and could likely have similarly key roles in the sequel. But it looks like Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be a sequel packed with quite a few superpowered characters, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam rumored to be making an appearance to coincide with the character’s upcoming solo film.

Shazam! flew into theaters in 2019 to rave reviews and a $364 million worldwide box office haul, with a sequel greenlit shortly after the Easter holiday opening exceeded expectations. The first film’s writer Henry Gayden is set to return alongside director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran.