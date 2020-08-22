Zachary Levi and his Shazam! co-stars spoke about the upcoming sequel during a (very brief) DC FanDome panel and revealed the new title for the follow-up directed by David F. Sandberg. Find out what secrets they may have revealed — and what guests may have dropped by — below.

The cast of Shazam! were hit hard by puberty — and apparently by NDAs, as Levi and his co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman, and Adam Brody were extraordinarily tight-lipped during the Shazam DC FanDome panel. But, via an impressive piece of art “drawn” by Herman, the cast and director Sandberg, who confirmed he was returning to direct the sequel, revealed that the Shazam 2 title is officially Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

How ominous! How mysterious! It sounds like the plot of the Shazam sequel is venturing into the divine. And Shazam certainly comes with lots of deific lore. The character derives his powers from the gods, with “Shazam” standing for the six immortal elders who grant him his superpowers: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Could Shazam end up face to face with the gods who granted him his powers? We’ll have to see.

But what else do we know about Shazam: Fury of the Gods? According to Asher, there may be a “secret cameo,” and according to Good, there are “new villains” — plural, as Levi emphasized. And according to panel crasher Sinbad, who appeared as a gag about the number of people who thought he starred in the first film, there will actually be an appearance from him (or probably not).

Shazam! flew into theaters in 2019 to rave reviews and a $364 million worldwide box office haul, with a sequel greenlit shortly after the Easter holiday opening exceeded expectations. The first film’s writer Henry Gayden is set to return alongside director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran.

Warner Bros. has set the Shazam! 2 release date for April 1, 2022, three years after the first film debuted (and more than enough time for its child stars to graduate high school and go to college).