We’re getting another Shaun the Sheep movie! Aardman Animations has given us an early Christmas present with the arrival of the first Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon teaser. The teaser reintroduces us to the beloved residents of Mossy Bottom Farm, but with a sci-fi twist: there are aliens now.

Shaun the Sheep Farmageddon Teaser

The teaser shows a single scene, in which the proprietor of Mossy Bottom Farm is woken up in the dead of night by strange lights coming from his wheat field. He goes outside to discover that his fields have turned into alien crop circles and panics. But his sheep dog, Blitzer, discovers something different: that the “extraterrestrial” invasion was actually just Shaun and his cabal of sheep waving flashlights and playing the theremin, an instrument used in old sci-fi flicks. Just as he berates the flock, a real-life alien ship comes and abducts Shaun.

Directed by Aardman and Laika veterans Richard Phelan and Will Becher from a script by Jon Brown and Mark Burton, Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon is less Signs and more E.T., following an “impish and adorable alien with amazing powers” that crash-lands near the farm, leading to all sorts of hijinks with Shaun and the flock. Phelan and Becher take over from Richard Starzak and Mark Burton, who directed the 2015 film based on the beloved animated series by Nick Park. Park’s creations are always a delight to behold (though not nearly enough people saw Early Man), and the teaser makes it look like we’re in for yet another Aardman classic.

Here’s the official synopsis for Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon:

It’s close encounters of the herd kind in Shaun’s new out of this world movie. Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer. When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her…can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late? Hold on to your seats as we blast off on an exciting and heart-warming sci-fi comedy adventure that takes us from Mossy Bottom all the way into deep space, via a car wash!

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon hits theaters on April 5, 2019.