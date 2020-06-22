Apple and A24 are uniting for Sharper, a new film starring Julianne Moore. Sharper follows a con artist, which comes from writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. There’s really not a whole lot to go on here – no director, no synopsis, no clue as to what type of film this is going to be. But this is just the latest title in the Apple/A24 partnership – a partnership that also includes Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks and The Sky is Everywhere.

Julianne Moore is returning to Apple. The actress is already appearing in the Apple Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story, and now she’s set to produce and star in Sharper, the latest A24-Apple release. Sharper “follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.” And, uh…that’s it. That’s all I have for you, readers. Sorry.

Moore is a great actress, so I have no doubt she’ll turn in yet another memorable performance in Sharper. Moore is producing along with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka, and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gatewood and Tanaka will write the script for the film. A24 will serve as the studio, with Picturestart attached as the production company.

Apple won the rights to the film after a bidding war, which implies more than one person thinks this is going to be a big deal. This is also another chance for Apple to prove they have what it takes to release major movies. So far, Apple originals haven’t exactly generated much heat. Their Apple TV+ originals seem to come and go without much notice, and their original film slate has been ho-hum.

Perhaps the future will change that. Not only do they have a deal with A24, they’re also set to release the Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound next month. They also scooped up the Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State. And then there’s On the Rocks, which reunites Sofia Coppola with actor Bill Murray. Next up for Moore is The Glorias and The Woman in the Window, a movie that’s already been delayed several times and currently has no new release date.