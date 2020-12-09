Shadow in the Cloud, an annoying movie that bears the stink of Max Landis, now has itself a trailer. This sci-fi horror flick feels like an extended episode of The Twilight Zone, but not as good. Chloë Grace Moretz plays the lone woman on a B-17 Flying Fortress who realizes there’s a gremlin wrecking havoc to the plane as it flies over enemy territory. Lots and lots of yelling follows. Watch the Shadow in the Cloud trailer below.

Shadow in the Cloud Trailer

The people involved with Shadow in the Cloud have distanced themselves from co-writer Max Landis, stating that director Roseanne Liang rewrote Landis’ script. I’m sure that’s mostly true, but Landis’ style, or lack thereof, is still very much present in this flick.

I caught Shadow in the Cloud at this year’s virtual Toronto International Film Festival, and I was not a fan. As I wrote in my review:

Nearly every moment of the first hour is devoted to the unseen characters shouting, and screaming, and cursing, and joking, and talking about how much they want to have sex with Maude, over and over, and over and over again. It becomes insufferable, to the point where I came very close to aborting the mission and giving up on this movie entirely…Some may get a kick out of how over-the-top and pulpy Shadow in the Cloud is, but what’s on display here is so abrasive and so bombastic that it begins to sap the life out of you, ultimately leaving a bad taste in your mouth when all is said and done.

The Maude mentioned above is the main character, played by Chloë Grace Moretz. Maude Garrett is a member of the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force), and is “assigned under mysterious circumstances to a rickety B-17 Flying Fortress, where she is custodian of a strictly classified piece of cargo. Forcibly sequestered by the all-male crew to a ball turret hanging from the belly of the bomber, Garrett’s dizzying new-found perspective brings to light yet another unexpected passenger — one whose stealthily sinister presence may jeopardize the lives of all aboard.”

That “unexpected passenger” is a gremlin – a little monster picking apart the plane piece by piece. Needless to say, the men on the plane think Maude is full of shit – until it’s too late. Shadow in the Cloud has some entertaining moments, mostly in the third act, where the film goes bonkers with some over-the-top, physics-defying action. But it takes a long time to get there. Too long.

Shadow in the Cloud arrives on digital January 1.