Prepare to enter the Grishaverse. Netflix is readying the debut its next big fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s novel of the same name, which is set in a fantastical world where a lowly soldier and orphan (Jessie Mei Li) discovers she has extraordinary powers. Watch the Shadow and Bone trailer below.

Shadow and Bone Trailer

Shadow and Bone has all the makings of being Netflix’s next big fantasy hit — an intriguing and unique premise, rich world building, stunning visual effects, Ben Barnes. And Leigh Bardugo’s beloved Grishaverse novels are ripe for adaptation, presenting a complicated, dark world filled with political schemes and dangerous wars. Written, executive produced, and showrun by Eric Heisserer, who wrote the Oscar-winning Arrival screenplay as well as a previous Netflix mega-hit, Bird Box, Shadow and Bone is a promising new fantasy series from the streamer that looks to follow the footsteps of past hits like The Witcher.

Plus it’s got an impressively diverse cast led by Jessie Mei Lin, who stars as a mapmaker and lowly soldier who unwittingly finds herself at the center of a revolution. Also starring in Shadow and Bone are Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

Here is the synopsis for Shadow and Bone:

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive. Shadow and Bone is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment, starring Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

All eight episodes of Shadow and Bone drop on Netflix on April 23, 2021.