Season 3 of Netflix’s smashing British comedy Sex Education premieres September 17, and we finally have a teaser for it. Playing like an advert for the school where the series is set, the teaser features the kids of Moordale Secondary School trying to convince others to enroll. As with most school projects, the enthusiasm is met with vastly different levels of interest. This video also introduces us to Hope Haddon, the new headmistress of Moordale, played by Jemima Kirke.

Sex Education Season 3 Trailer

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward teenager whose life is made even more awkward by the fact that his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is a highly-regarded sex therapist who has no qualms about butting in to her son’s burgeoning sex life. As a way to earn some quick cash, Otis takes what he has learned from his mother and sets up a therapy business at his school, offering students advice on love, relationships, and orgasms, despite the fact that he has little-to-no real world experience.

The show has a huge ensemble cast that also includes Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Sterling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Mikael Persbrandt, Samantha Spiro, Chinenye Ezeudu, Chaneil Kular, and Hannah Waddingham. The show was created by Laurie Nunn.

But Where Are Jean and Eric?

I am a huge, rabid fan of Gillian Anderson (or as the kids today would say, a “stan”) so I was rather disappointed that she was nowhere to be seen in this trailer. Sure, the trailer is showing off the kids and the changes the school is going through, but she is second billed on the show, and at the end of last season, she was the erstwhile school counselor, coming to the job after a chlamydia outbreak amongst teh students. She also discovered she was pregnant in the season 2 finale. (Ironic, because Gillian’s most iconic role, as Agent Scully in The X-Files, saw her pregnant in the show’s final revival episode.)

Also missing is Eric, Otis’ best friend. He goes to Moordale; why wasn’t he in this video? Actor Ncuti Gatwa is also third billed. Seeing as how Asa Butterfield (top billed) only has a brief clip at the top of the teaser, maybe they just had too much going on.

September 17 cannot come soon enough.