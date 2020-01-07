Ready for more Sex Education? The Netflix series is coming back for more. The second season of the show starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson and her somewhat questionable accent is dropping this month, and ahead of that premiere, there’s a new trailer full of smooching, running, dancing, and a lot of pratfalls. Watch the Sex Education season 2 trailer below.

Sex Education Season 2 Trailer

I’ll confess I haven’t watched Sex Education, despite my enduring crush on Gillian Anderson. But if you watch the show you’ll no doubt be pleased to know it’s returning for a second season very soon. The series “is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.”

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season 2’s directors include Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright, and Sophie Goodhart. In addition to Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, the series features Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy, and Alistair Petrie.

Sex Education Season 2 launches on Netflix on January 17, 2020.