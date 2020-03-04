What could be funnier than a bunch of cult members dying by suicide? Okay, I guess that’s not really that funny in the real world. But it’s a source of (very) dark comedy in Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, in which a couple learns their dream apartment is the final destination for cultists with a death wish. Watch the Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss trailer below.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss Trailer

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss – which was previously going by the much, much longer title Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh – has a very dark premise for a comedy, but it might just work. Here’s the set-up:

An offbeat comedy about a couple taking a chance on a place with impossibly low rent, not knowing the former occupant was a cult leader. To make matters more bizarre, an endless string of followers routinely break into their home to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves.

One by one, people keep showing up to take their own lives in the couple’s bathtubs. At first, the pair is understandably disturbed by this. But then they go about a new approach: helping the cultists along their way.

Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington play the couple, while the rest of the cast features a pretty impressive bunch: Dan Harmon, Rhea Seehorn, Mark McKinney, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, Mindy Sterling, Dana Gould, and Taika Waititi as the cult leader. Vivieno Caldinelli directs a script from Christopher Hewitson, Justin Jones, and Clayton Hewitson.

I’m a sucker for a good dark comedy, so I’m curious to see how this all pans out. Yes, the subject matter is tricky, but that can often pay off if the film in question knows how to handle it right (see: Heathers for a good example). Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss will arrive in theaters on March 6, 2020, before going to On Demand and Digital on March 17, 2020.