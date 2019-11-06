Apple TV+ got off to a bumpy start when it launched with some less-than-thrilling new shows. But you shouldn’t give up on the service yet, because there’s something dark and scary on the horizon: Servant, a new series from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan. The show concerns a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to watch over their…unusual baby. Things get creepy almost immediately. Watch the Servant trailer below.

Servant Trailer

It’s very hard to talk about Servant because so much of the show relies on twists and turns. It is, after all, a series that has M. Night Shyamalan as a producer. Here’s what I can tell you: Servant stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a couple who hire a live-in nanny, played by Nell Tiger Free. The nanny is supposed to watch over the couple’s baby, Jericho. But here’s the thing: Jericho is dead. The infant died at 13 weeks old, and the couple now has a Reborn Doll (which is a real thing, by the way). The doll is meant to help grieving parents cope with their sudden loss, which is fine, but why hire a nanny to look after it?

There’s an answer to that question, but I won’t tell you what it is. Just know this: There’s more than meets the eye going on here, and the doll is the least of the show’s creepy elements. Because there’s something not quite right about the new nanny, and as the show progresses, things get more and more disturbing, and weird.

Servant, which also stars Rupert Grint, was created by Tony Basgallop, who also writes the episodes. Executive producer Shyamalan directs the first episode, and having seen the show I can confirm it looks fantastic. It’s visually sumptuous, rich in dark, ominous shadows and warm-yet-uninviting tones. It’s one of the best-looking shows you’ll see all year. Will that be enough to draw in new Apple TV+ viewers? We’ll see.

Servant premieres on November 28 exclusively on Apple TV+.