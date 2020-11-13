The first season of M. Night Shyamalan‘s horror series Servant was full of the kinds of twists and turns that you’d expect from the filmmaker behind Split and The Sixth Sense, and it seems like season 2 is not for want of mysteries either. Apple TV+ has released a creepy new teaser for Servant season 2, which will premiere on the streaming service in January. Watch the Servant season 2 teaser below.

Servant Season 2 Teaser

Something is missing in the Servant season 2 teaser, which is full of people frantically asking “Where’s Jericho?” Jericho is the doll that a grieving Philadelphia couple Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) use to cope with the loss of their son, but one that Sean and his brother-in-law Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint) growing increasingly suspicious of when the arrival of a new nanny (Nell Tiger Free) turns the doll into a real baby. But it seems both baby and nanny have disappeared in Servant season 2, which “takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.”

Created by Tony Basgallop, who writes and executive produces the series, Servant is executive produced by Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

The second season follows a mostly well-received first season, which debuted at the launch of new streaming platform Apple TV+ in November 2019. /Film reviewer Chris Evangelista called the first season of Servant “creepy and weird, but too mysterious for its own good.” He wrote in his review, “And indeed, there are plenty of twists and turns in nearly every episode. But more often than not, Servant‘s obtuse nature is frustrating, and you can’t help get the feeling that the show is only being vague for the sake of being vague. This isn’t some trip into an impenetrable David Lynch landscape. It’s just a sturdy, spooky show trying to disguise the fact that it has nothing much to say.”

Hopefully the second season will be an improvement, when the 10-episode season premieres in January 2015 and is released weekly, every Friday.

Servant season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021.