All things must come to an end, including Netflix adaptations of gothic children’s books. A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 will bring a close to the streaming service’s take on Lemony Snicket‘s delightful, ghoulish books, adapting the four final books in the series. Neil Patrick Harris is back once again as the scenery-chewing Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Baudelaire orphans’ fortune. Watch the Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 trailer below.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Trailer

Will the constantly unfortunate Baudelaire orphans be blessed with a happy ending by the time A Series of Unfortunate Events draws to a close? Don’t count on it. The Unfortunate Events books have proved slightly tricky to adapt. First, there was a 2004 film featuring Jim Carrey. Despite lavish production design, it didn’t go over so well. Netflix took a crack at it next, and while the show once again boasted an amazing aesthetic, there was still something missing. The problem is, the books, by Daniel Handler, AKA Lemony Snicket, rely heavily on wordplay, which makes them ideal for reading – but not so much for live-action.

The third and final season finds the Baudelaires on a mission with the secret organization the VFD, while Count Olaf continues to try to stop them. Season three will condense the final four books in the series: the events from The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto and The Penultimate Peril will unfold across two episodes each, and the final book, The End will cap off the series with a longer final episode.

In addition to Neil Patrick Harris, the series features Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snickett himself. Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, and K. Todd Freeman round out the cast.

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 hits Netflix January 1, 2019.