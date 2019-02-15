In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Thomas Middleditch has joined Zombieland 2.

Bride of Chucky star Jennifer Tilly is not a fan of the Child’s Play remake.

Chris Pratt was “blown away” by the Jurassic World 3 story, but he can’t tell you what it is.

Kevin Smith is giving fans a chance to be in his new movie.

Thomas Middleditch, of Silicon Valley, Verizon commercials, and the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has joined the cast of Zombieland 2. Variety broke the news, but have zero details on who Middleditch might be playing. The actor joins returning cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, and newbies Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson. Ruben Fleischer is back in the director’s chair, and original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are returning as well. Zombieland 2 will arrive October 11, 2019.

New “Chucky” movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky pic.twitter.com/OcILcYLfXe — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2019

The folks involved with the original Child’s Play/Chucky franchise haven’t been shy about voicing their displeasure with the new remake. Chucky creator Don Mancini has gone on record saying he thinks the new film could potentially hurt his livelihood, since he’s still making Chucky-related things of his own. Now, Bride of Chucky actress Jennifer Tilly has weighed in as well. Tilly who plays Tiffany, Chucky’s girlfriend, in the franchise, jumped onto Twitter after the new Child’s Play remake trailer dropped, and seemed less than enthused. I certainly get where she’s coming from – I’m still not sold on this either, although I will admit I liked the trailer more than I thought I would.

The Jurassic World franchise has done nothing but let me down. I didn’t hate the first Jurassic World, but I didn’t love it either. And I thought Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was terrible. All I want is the magic of Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park, and it’s clear that will never return. Plus, these new films keep cleaning up at the box office, so we’re getting at least one more – Jurassic World 3. We don’t know a whole lot about the new movie, but according to star Chris Pratt, the story for Jurassic World 3 is going to blow…our minds. Speaking with MTV News (via CinemaBlend) Pratt said:

“I can’t say anything, but I can tell you when I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn!’…it’s going to be pretty epic. … You will not be disappointed.”

We’ll see about that, Chris Pratt. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

Kevin Smith is hard at work on his latest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The filmmaker will return to two of his most popular characters, and he’s giving fans a chance to get in on the action. According to Smith, there’s a convention scene in the movie, and Smith needs a lot of extras dressed as Jay and Silent Bob to pull the scene off. That’s where you, the fans, come in. In the Instagram post above, Smith invites fans to email about casting, as well as to come up with variations of Jay and Silent Bob in different costumes. The shoot of the convention scene is in New Orleans starting February 25, through the end of March, so you better hurry if you want to get in on this.