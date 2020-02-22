In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Thora Birch is down for a Hocus Pocus 2 cameo, if anyone wants to get her on the phone about that.

Rian Johnson confirms the Knives Out sequel will bring in a new cast for a new mystery.

P.S. I Love You is getting a sequel.

Even though Hocus Pocus was not a big hit when it arrived in 1993, it’s since gone on to have a rabid fanbase. And after years of rumors, a Hocus Pocus sequel is finally happening – for Disney+. Original leads Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all expected to return – but what about other cast members? Thora Birch appeared in the original film as Dani, and The Hollywood Life went ahead and asked her if she would come back for the sequel. “If they would have me,” Birch said, “depending on [the storyline]. I’m sure Dani’s not going to be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I’m pretty open-minded.” Yes, Birch is right, there’s probably not a crack selling subplot in the sequel.

Knives Out was a huge hit, and now a sequel is officially in the works. Daniel Craig is all but confirmed to return as Benoit Blanc, but what of the rest of the star-studded cast? As you might have guessed, director Rian Johnson told The Jess Cagle Show (via Collider) the sequel will feature a new cast of suspects, and a new mystery and location. This makes sense: Johnson is drawing on classic mystery series, and those stories almost always bring one detective to a new mystery rather than repeating things that already happened. I’m excited to see what kind of cast Johnson puts together here, but if the filmmaker also finds a way to bring back Ana de Armas as Marta, I won’t complain.

Hey, remember P.S. I Love You? It was a 2007 movie in which Hilary Swank is tormented from beyond the grave by her dead husband, Gerard Butler. In the original, Butler’s character dies, but he’s planned ahead by leaving his wife (Swank) letters. Well, that movie is getting a sequel. I’m not sure why someone decided to give P.S. I Love You a sequel now, but Variety says it’s happening. P.S. I Love You actually originated as a novel, and it inspired a sequel – Postscript. Alcon Entertainment just bought the rights to Postscript, and will now turn it into a movie. Will Hilary Swank return? What about Gerard Butler’s ghost? Time will tell. Here’s the book’s synopsis: